Design Brief

I already have a site built out using a default theme. I would like a new logo built for it, and tweaking of the current UX. So, things like font, color, images, etc. to put into the current site structure.

It is a website for a SaaS platform, that provides ecommerce and POS services to delivery retailers.

The current site is using the new Drupal Olivero theme, for reference: https://tugboat-aqrmztryfqsezpvnghut1cszck2wwasr.tugboat.qa/