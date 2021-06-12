UI/UX Design

Design Brief

I am looking into redesigning the website www.abelini.com

Following are the pain points:

First impression: complicated layout and too much at a time The website feels very chaotic and complicated. Product page is overcrowded with content and the layout is not concise. It is not easy to navigate the website and find straightforward information, at least not for modern standards. The presentation of the content needs to be clear and concise which means that it is needed to make a cleanout of the content, validate the most important and organize it with a simple hierarchy that would guide the visitor through your story towards the main purpose of the service. The homepage has an overwhelming amount of information, especially the first screen. On top of that, you have a highly saturated design that has too many elements, visuals, and animations. The textual content on top of that just becomes too much and looks unprofessionally presented and outdated. The content that we have on the homepage should be reinterpreted in a way that is more attractive to look at and informatively more easy to grasp. The style that we went for is not in sync with the products and the brand. Our website should aim for a more reduced, elegant, and refined design that would present the product in the best light. The layout needs to be established according to needs and not vice versa as seems to be the case here. The navigation has a nice idea but it needs a specific designer approach that would make it appear more simple and perceivable.



