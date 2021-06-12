Corporate Identity - Design, Fonts etc.

Design Brief

We are a startup and in the process of building our corporate identity which is uniform all across our corporate assets such as web portal, website, app, letter head, virtual business card etc.

The designer should suggest a pack that is consistent with our business and vision. Like colour scheme, fonts, sizes to be used at different places etc.

We will start with tasks such as logo (it is already designed) which probably need to be aligned with right font and colour scheme Then will will move on to other assets.