Design Brief

Senior Product Designer

We are looking for an amazing Senior Product Designer to help create stunning designs for our products. This role is focused on designing UX/UI for various web, mobile and cloud apps. The candidate must think in non-linear terms: capturing interactions, edge-cases, and the various states of these experiences through deliverables such as user flows, wireframes, prototypes to high fidelity final deliverables. They should be comfortable with an agile approach to design, with an emphasis on user testing and rapid iteration.

Outside exceptional and high-velocity UX/UI thinking and execution, success in this role is dependent on being highly self-motivated, super organized, always open to feedback and critique, and extremely collaborative.

Notably, this role and team focus heavily on aesthetics and interaction, ensuring that look and feel tell a cohesive and compelling brand story.

IN THIS ROLE YOU WILL

Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and final pixel-perfect deliverables based on requirements from the Product and various stakeholders.

Cultivate a deep understanding of our existing product experience across platforms as well as the UI style guide to ensure future iterations are executed with a cohesive experience.

Work closely and collaboratively with various key stakeholders to fulfill the overall product/feature vision.

Manage your bandwidth and project pipeline to execute designs in time with your team’s software roadmap.

Build out multi-version comps for user testing and iterate quickly based on learnings found in user testing.

Provide prototypes/deliverables to describe interactions and motion to enhance UI.

Execute final, “pixel perfect” UI designs and package, spec, and prep for engineering.

QA developed features for visual perfection, and provide detailed feedback to engineering towards revisions.

Maintain design systems and libraries in conjunction with the wider Product Design Team to ensure product-wide visual consistency.

ABOUT YOU

5+ years of experience at a consumer-focused technology company.

Comfortable juggling multiple projects.

Low ego approach and highly collaborative

Focused and dedicated to how web and mobile apps “function” and how users funnel through the experience to accomplish their goals.

Strong, proven skill in creating concepts to final pixel-perfect deliverables. And a deeply collaborative and iterative approach to product design focused on ensuring a unified experience across experiences.

Attention to detail and ability to conceptualize multi-state

Exceptional design velocity: especially in developing concepts and variations. Excellent communication and organization skills.

Experience designing for various screen sizes for fully responsive web experiences. Excellent in interaction design fundamentals and UI design best practices

Familiarity with agile software development

Exists on the cutting edge of UX design – and pushes our user research, testing, and design infrastructure and practices.

Experience in building element-based UI design library and style guide Knowledge of page animations and interaction design

Has designed or contributed to design systems

Proficiency with Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Principle and other prototyping tools.

Please respond with your portfolio, rates and other relevant information for consideration.