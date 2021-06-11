Website Revamp - Design & Development

Design Brief

We are a LogTech (Logistics & Technology) company looking for a developer to build a revamped website that had 8 pages in total. Portions of the design and wireframe have been worked on so you will have a wireframe in Figma to work on. We are completely open to change suggestions so feel free to add your unique creativity into the pre-existing work!

What We Have:

Broad project brief

Site navigation map

User journey map

Partially completed wireframes

Design brief on functions we would like to include

What We Need:

Your expertise in UI/UX to help us achieve a user-friendly website that converts leads as good as it looks

All hands on deck approach to this job as our timeline to complete this is a maximum of 3 to 4 weeks

Strong website development ability to implement what has been designed into a fast loading, SEO friendly website

You will be working closely with our project manager and IT team to create the said product, so being able to communicate well is a plus!