Back
Design Brief

Website Revamp - Design & Development

We are a LogTech (Logistics & Technology) company looking for a developer to build a revamped website that had 8 pages in total.  Portions of the design and wireframe have been worked on so you will have a wireframe in Figma to work on. We are completely open to change suggestions so feel free to add your unique creativity into the pre-existing work!

What We Have:

  • Broad project brief
  • Site navigation map
  • User journey map
  • Partially completed wireframes
  • Design brief on functions we would like to include

What We Need:

  • Your expertise in UI/UX to help us achieve a user-friendly website that converts leads as good as it looks
  • All hands on deck approach to this job as our timeline to complete this is a maximum of 3 to 4 weeks
  • Strong website development ability to implement what has been designed into a fast loading, SEO friendly website

You will be working closely with our project manager and IT team to create the said product, so being able to communicate well is a plus!

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1622296373&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business