Design Brief

Principal Experience Designer

Hypersonix is the leading Cloud-based, Enterprise AI platform for Commerce. Hypersonix’s operational intelligence infrastructure for commerce, enables decision-makers with rapid visibility, predictive insights, and suggestive actions, leading to rapid decisions and business agility.

Job Description:

You will

  • Drive creative brainstorming, concept development, and design execution.
  • Conceptualize and execute digital creative work across channels including web, mobile, social, and email.
  • Collaborate with Product leadership and contribute to product strategy and roadmaps to help us achieve our company vision and outcomes.
  • Provide clear direction, constructive feedback, and prioritize workload to ensure projects are delivered on time and to the highest standard.
  • Work cross-functionally with leaders in product management, engineering, marketing, services operations, customer success, and sales.
  • Oversee the design team's efforts across all product & marketing initiatives, partnering with product counterparts to ensure strong execution from concept through launch and beyond
  • Identify appropriate methods for measuring design team effectiveness, and drive continuous improvement in team performance and design quality
  • Manage external creative agencies and effectively collaborate with internal Hypersonix stakeholders.
  • Assist the Head of Design in assigning work and leading the team to do the best work possible.
  • Grow the experienced team. Hire, organize and mentor.

Qualifications:

  • 3+ years of experience as a Design leader, 6+ years of progressive experience in hands-on design
  • Deep expertise in research, prototyping, interaction design, visual design, motion design, illustrations & video production
  • An inspiring portfolio that demonstrates experience managing design processes, leading experience projects, crafting design systems, working through complex user flows that are functional, intuitive, and visually compelling.
  • Ability to collaboratively create, communicate, and execute strategy with designers, engineers, product managers, sales & marketers.
  • Experience working closely with executive teams in presenting design vision and strategy, systems, and recommending product or marketing strategies
  • Continuously explore current design trends and understanding what drives audience and engagement in digital design now.
  • Solid understanding of communication design in B2B marketing & branding.
  • Extraordinary written and oral communication skills.
  • Experience in building highly effective design teams focused on delivering consistent user experiences.
  • Equity per market standard


Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
Jun 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. Leadership
Budget
More than $50K
