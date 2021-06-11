Principal Experience Designer

Design Brief

Hypersonix is the leading Cloud-based, Enterprise AI platform for Commerce. Hypersonix’s operational intelligence infrastructure for commerce, enables decision-makers with rapid visibility, predictive insights, and suggestive actions, leading to rapid decisions and business agility.

Job Description:

You will

Drive creative brainstorming, concept development, and design execution.

Conceptualize and execute digital creative work across channels including web, mobile, social, and email.

Collaborate with Product leadership and contribute to product strategy and roadmaps to help us achieve our company vision and outcomes.

Provide clear direction, constructive feedback, and prioritize workload to ensure projects are delivered on time and to the highest standard.

Work cross-functionally with leaders in product management, engineering, marketing, services operations, customer success, and sales.

Oversee the design team's efforts across all product & marketing initiatives, partnering with product counterparts to ensure strong execution from concept through launch and beyond

Identify appropriate methods for measuring design team effectiveness, and drive continuous improvement in team performance and design quality

Manage external creative agencies and effectively collaborate with internal Hypersonix stakeholders.

Assist the Head of Design in assigning work and leading the team to do the best work possible.

Grow the experienced team. Hire, organize and mentor.

Qualifications:

3+ years of experience as a Design leader, 6+ years of progressive experience in hands-on design

Deep expertise in research, prototyping, interaction design, visual design, motion design, illustrations & video production

An inspiring portfolio that demonstrates experience managing design processes, leading experience projects, crafting design systems, working through complex user flows that are functional, intuitive, and visually compelling.

Ability to collaboratively create, communicate, and execute strategy with designers, engineers, product managers, sales & marketers.

Experience working closely with executive teams in presenting design vision and strategy, systems, and recommending product or marketing strategies

Continuously explore current design trends and understanding what drives audience and engagement in digital design now.

Solid understanding of communication design in B2B marketing & branding.

Extraordinary written and oral communication skills.

Experience in building highly effective design teams focused on delivering consistent user experiences.

Equity per market standard



