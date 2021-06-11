Design Brief
Principal Experience Designer
Hypersonix is the leading Cloud-based, Enterprise AI platform for Commerce. Hypersonix’s operational intelligence infrastructure for commerce, enables decision-makers with rapid visibility, predictive insights, and suggestive actions, leading to rapid decisions and business agility.
Job Description:
You will
- Drive creative brainstorming, concept development, and design execution.
- Conceptualize and execute digital creative work across channels including web, mobile, social, and email.
- Collaborate with Product leadership and contribute to product strategy and roadmaps to help us achieve our company vision and outcomes.
- Provide clear direction, constructive feedback, and prioritize workload to ensure projects are delivered on time and to the highest standard.
- Work cross-functionally with leaders in product management, engineering, marketing, services operations, customer success, and sales.
- Oversee the design team's efforts across all product & marketing initiatives, partnering with product counterparts to ensure strong execution from concept through launch and beyond
- Identify appropriate methods for measuring design team effectiveness, and drive continuous improvement in team performance and design quality
- Manage external creative agencies and effectively collaborate with internal Hypersonix stakeholders.
- Assist the Head of Design in assigning work and leading the team to do the best work possible.
- Grow the experienced team. Hire, organize and mentor.
Qualifications:
- 3+ years of experience as a Design leader, 6+ years of progressive experience in hands-on design
- Deep expertise in research, prototyping, interaction design, visual design, motion design, illustrations & video production
- An inspiring portfolio that demonstrates experience managing design processes, leading experience projects, crafting design systems, working through complex user flows that are functional, intuitive, and visually compelling.
- Ability to collaboratively create, communicate, and execute strategy with designers, engineers, product managers, sales & marketers.
- Experience working closely with executive teams in presenting design vision and strategy, systems, and recommending product or marketing strategies
- Continuously explore current design trends and understanding what drives audience and engagement in digital design now.
- Solid understanding of communication design in B2B marketing & branding.
- Extraordinary written and oral communication skills.
- Experience in building highly effective design teams focused on delivering consistent user experiences.
- Equity per market standard