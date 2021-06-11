Logo, Branding, UI/UX and Prototype

Design Brief

For a startup concept, I'm looking for a freelancer to design the above. You'll be collaborating with the founder, who isn't a techie. The website will include a basic web app that allows users to establish a profile that captures their personal preferences (on a certain subject), maintain that information, and share it with other people/organizations that are interested in that information.

The following are the key deliverables: a logo, a branding bundle (just the necessities), UI/UX wireframes, and a clickable prototype.