Design Brief

Logo, Branding, UI/UX and Prototype

For a startup concept, I'm looking for a freelancer to design the above. You'll be collaborating with the founder, who isn't a techie. The website will include a basic web app that allows users to establish a profile that captures their personal preferences (on a certain subject), maintain that information, and share it with other people/organizations that are interested in that information.

The following are the key deliverables: a logo, a branding bundle (just the necessities), UI/UX wireframes, and a clickable prototype.

Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
Jun 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
