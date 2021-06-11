Back
Design Brief

Hypercool app demo video

Hello, there!

We're searching for an animation/video creator to create a 30-second demo of our application. We already have mockups for our app, but now we need a demo movie that explains what we're doing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r VSll0WLZE&t=12s) is an example of something we desire.

We realize that this is a genuine video with real individuals, but we'd want something similar. With cool music, it's a wonderful approach to show off the application. 

Thank you. Doris.

Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
Jun 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
