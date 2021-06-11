Hypercool app demo video

Design Brief

Hello, there!

We're searching for an animation/video creator to create a 30-second demo of our application. We already have mockups for our app, but now we need a demo movie that explains what we're doing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r VSll0WLZE&t=12s) is an example of something we desire.

We realize that this is a genuine video with real individuals, but we'd want something similar. With cool music, it's a wonderful approach to show off the application.

Thank you. Doris.