UI/UX Design for Start-up

Design Brief

We are a start-up currently in the development phase for our web application/PWA. We are seeking a creative UI/UX designer or team who can help us design a one-of-kind user interface/experience.

In a nutshell, the web application will be a marketplace for purchasing and selling assets, initially construction equipment but will be any type of asset eventually. We are looking for a clean, modern, progressive, and unique design. There are some competitor websites that we can provide links to, however, we have not found a decent UI/UX on any competitor website and this is where we would like to stand out. We will provide specific information about our application and a link to our dev site upon signing an NDA.

What We Need:

1. Define the structure and flow of the user experience by delivering the following based on the information we provide:

Wireframes

Mock-ups

Prototypes

Content audits

Design specifications

Design system

2. Design for mobile & responsive web **Must be mobile-first design**

3. Designs completed in Adobe XD, preferably

4. Multiple pages needed including Home, Search Results, Asset Details, Common internal public-facing pages such as About us, Contact, etc., Dashboards, along with several others. Will provide more information upon signing NDA.

Once we complete the first version of this web application, we will be creating a mobile application for this company and we will also need a team to help us design the mobile app as well. **This post is just for the web application.**

We are looking for someone who we can hire long-term as we have several other projects, websites, and applications we are currently building as well.