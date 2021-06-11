Back
Design Brief

Looking for a designer

We are a pharmaceutical and healthcare-focused SEO agency. NIOMED is the company's name. The objective of NIOMED is to help humankind thrive by making health information easily accessible.

We want to have a designer who will design our landing page and work with us on a long-term basis if necessary. We have already tested it ourselves but think it could be much better than it is with your visual strength.

In terms of content, of course, we are still open. However, it is important for us to communicate that we are only concentrating on the healthcare market and may acquire new customers by making the site appealing and optimize for leads.

We have not yet decided on the imagery, colors, font, and corporate identity and are very open to new ideas.

We look forward to working together

