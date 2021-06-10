Leaderboard/ERC-20 Dapp

Design Brief

I am the founder of a small tight-knit community in the cryptocurrency space. We have a vision of creating a mobile app where an Ethereum address can be pasted in and it will load all of the stats about the tokens you have and your ranking in the holding.

We prefer a clean, simple, intuitive design. Our project's goal, as a meme coin, is to eventually onboard "no coiners."

Second, we have a ranking system in mind that we'd like to make as easily shared as possible. A simple method to share on social media while looking amazing! You'll be able to brag about your rank and other accomplishments.

If this project sounds like a good fit for you, please get in touch with me.



