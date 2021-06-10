Logo Design

Design Brief

I advertised this as a one-time job, but I value loyalty. I'll be a repeat buyer if I can locate the correct individuals for the stuff I require. I prefer to focus on one task at a time. Right now, there is only one project that I am attempting to pursue. I'm on the lookout for a logo. This seems to me like a cube or a square.

I was hoping for a maze or an optical illusion, but I'm not the best judge in such a case. It isn't limited to these industries, but blockchain/cryptocurrency would be the target market. "Blockchange Holdings Company" is the company's name.