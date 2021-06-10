Design Brief

Who we are

Assemble is a hybrid marketing and web development agency based in the UK, Sweden, and India. Our clientele represents established global leading companies to exciting and disruptive start-ups. We are always looking to develop strong and stable relationships with talent no matter where they are in the world and would welcome a conversation with any designer that would be interested in exploring a relationship with us.

Project Status





Working with one of the worlds leading manufacturer of pianos, with a 167-year-old history it's truly a unique brand and business. As part of a product collaboration with one of the worlds leading concert institutions Assemble has been engaged to develop two landing page experiences for the product launch that tie in with the overall marketing strategy. We have both image and video content as well as branding guidelines and assets.

About the role

Reporting directly to the CMO. The part-time, contract UX/UI designer will be responsible for designing and documenting the necessary components for both the landing page experiences.

Responsibilities

The UI designer will work with the graphic assets in place developing firstly a wireframe and subsequently a design system that is user-centered, functional, and anchored to the business's core values and aesthetics.

Focus on the details of micro-interactions, transitions, affordances, legibility, and other interface-level elements while having a perspective of the larger product design approach and overall UX of the product.

There will be a collaboration with the Communications and Marketing team to understand our brand and, discuss how to use photography and video content. There will also be a collaboration with in-house developers to ensure the designs are compatible with both the CMS and the site's performance.

Qualifications

Deep understanding of layout, visual hierarchy, color, and graphic UI standards.

Experience designing solutions for mobile-first scaled-up design.

A track record of designing products that have shipped (concept work is not sufficient)

Ability to demonstrate interaction and design patterns beyond flat comps.

Knowledge of HTML/CSS and Javascript.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to translate technical jargon.

Bonus: Background in recruitment or agency and familiarity with Figma.



