Design Brief

SaaS UI/UX design project

I am looking for a highly skilled and creative designer with SaaS UI/UX experience, ideally in recruitment management platform design.

The project consists of 3 modules.

  1. Corporate Website - this will be around 10 pages plus a Job Board module
  2. Job Seeker Web Portal - this is where candidates manage their profile and view jobs and application history
  3. SaaS Application - this is the main application dashboards with two user types (Admin with multiple user levels, and Company with multiple user levels)


Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
