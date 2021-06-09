Design Brief
SaaS UI/UX design project
I am looking for a highly skilled and creative designer with SaaS UI/UX experience, ideally in recruitment management platform design.
The project consists of 3 modules.
- Corporate Website - this will be around 10 pages plus a Job Board module
- Job Seeker Web Portal - this is where candidates manage their profile and view jobs and application history
- SaaS Application - this is the main application dashboards with two user types (Admin with multiple user levels, and Company with multiple user levels)