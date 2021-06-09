Looking for Designer

Design Brief

Looking for a talented designer (or agency) for my Enterprise SaaS platform (will provide the name on request) that is currently deployed in Beta for the following chunks of activity

Landing Page prototype overhaul, design, and graphics (Prototypes.. not code) Improve upon existing Logo Develop brand guidelines and suitable color schemes A product Explainer video that will be on the landing page

Would be great if you can come back with your responses and estimates (and links to your portfolio so that I can decide). Speed is of the essence for me. So am looking for someone who can start asap.