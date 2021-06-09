Design Brief
Looking for Designer
Looking for a talented designer (or agency) for my Enterprise SaaS platform (will provide the name on request) that is currently deployed in Beta for the following chunks of activity
- Landing Page prototype overhaul, design, and graphics (Prototypes.. not code)
- Improve upon existing Logo
- Develop brand guidelines and suitable color schemes
- A product Explainer video that will be on the landing page
Would be great if you can come back with your responses and estimates (and links to your portfolio so that I can decide). Speed is of the essence for me. So am looking for someone who can start asap.