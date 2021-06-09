Masterclass-style video collab
Hello there, creative community!
I'm a product leader at a tech company and I'm preparing for an upcoming Masterclass-style video for the upcoming Product Led Summit. Here's my presentation for the same event last year (it actually won the best session of the summit!).
I'm working with a video production company to put all the content together into a visual narrative that expresses the topic I plan to talk about, but this time around, I really want to bring the visuals to the next level.
What I'm looking for:
- Someone who can transform some average-looking Google Slides into wow-worthy visuals
- Animation and motion that captures and keeps the audience's interest
- An opinionated, expressive, and edgy style that really captures the zeitgeist of this moment in history through graphic design
In return you'll get:
- Compensation, of course
- Credits in the outro of the video
- A file of the final video to include in your portfolio
- A supportive product colleague who wants to empower you to do great work!
One last thing you should know: I'm working on a relatively tight timeline, and would like to have this project complete by the last week of June.
Kindly,
Meg