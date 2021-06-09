Masterclass-style video collab

Design Brief

Hello there, creative community!

I'm a product leader at a tech company and I'm preparing for an upcoming Masterclass-style video for the upcoming Product Led Summit. Here's my presentation for the same event last year (it actually won the best session of the summit!).

I'm working with a video production company to put all the content together into a visual narrative that expresses the topic I plan to talk about, but this time around, I really want to bring the visuals to the next level.

What I'm looking for:

Someone who can transform some average-looking Google Slides into wow-worthy visuals

Animation and motion that captures and keeps the audience's interest

An opinionated, expressive, and edgy style that really captures the zeitgeist of this moment in history through graphic design

In return you'll get:

Compensation, of course

Credits in the outro of the video

A file of the final video to include in your portfolio

A supportive product colleague who wants to empower you to do great work!

One last thing you should know: I'm working on a relatively tight timeline, and would like to have this project complete by the last week of June.

Kindly,

Meg



