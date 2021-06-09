Back
Design Brief

Masterclass-style video collab

Hello there, creative community!

I'm a product leader at a tech company and I'm preparing for an upcoming Masterclass-style video for the upcoming Product Led Summit. Here's my presentation for the same event last year (it actually won the best session of the summit!).

I'm working with a video production company to put all the content together into a visual narrative that expresses the topic I plan to talk about, but this time around, I really want to bring the visuals to the next level.

What I'm looking for:

  • Someone who can transform some average-looking Google Slides into wow-worthy visuals
  • Animation and motion that captures and keeps the audience's interest
  • An opinionated, expressive, and edgy style that really captures the zeitgeist of this moment in history through graphic design

In return you'll get:

  • Compensation, of course
  • Credits in the outro of the video
  • A file of the final video to include in your portfolio
  • A supportive product colleague who wants to empower you to do great work!

One last thing you should know: I'm working on a relatively tight timeline, and would like to have this project complete by the last week of June.

Kindly,

Meg


Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
Jun 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
