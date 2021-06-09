8-Page Print Brochure

Design Brief

Assist us with creating a print style for our company and converting PowerPoint images and prose to an 8.5 x 8.5 layout for an 8-page sales brochure. I can provide a comprehensive brief that includes photographs, writing, typefaces, and brand standards. The material includes graphs and tables, as well as headlines, bulleted lists, and short paragraphs of writing.

Our brand style may be seen on our website, joinbrella.com.

I'd want to have a draft by the beginning of next week and a final version by the end of next week, June 18.

Please let me know if you have any questions that I might be able to address.