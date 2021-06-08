NFT Marketplace for Specific NFT

Design Brief

I am in need of a web developed capable of creating a marketplace for the buying and selling of a specific NFT token. The marketplace will allow users to connect to their wallets to list their verified NFT (on specific collection) for sale and purchase other user's NFTs. The marketplace will need to be searchable and with filters specifically designed around the attributes of the NFTs that will be traded. The website will charge a fee for completed transactions (paid by the seller). Smart contracts will manage the transactions automatically.

The NFT is traded using the Polygon network.

This project requires the design, development, and deployment of the website.