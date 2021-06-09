Product Design – Material Supply

Design Brief

What is Material Supply?

Material Supply is a web platform that provides more affordable industrial & construction materials.

We're a team of industry domain experts and software developers looking for an awesome designer to help us refine our initial concepts and create a streamlined UX for our users.





Project Scope

In addition to beta testing a prototype, our industry domain experts have also created some rudimentary wireframes to provide context and industry background.

A successful design will allow our users to:

Add materials to a project

View a quote for the materials they've added

Convert quotes into live projects

Break live projects into multiple shipments

Manage/edit those shipments anytime before the delivery date

(A detailed scope and concept examples will be shared with the successful candidate).





Get in Touch!

If you're an awesome designer who enjoys the challenge of simplifying complex problems, we can't wait to hear from you!

To apply, please fill out a quick form here:

https://airtable.com/shruXyMQMTgcA5uXB

Thanks!

✌️