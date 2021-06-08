EdTech MVP Brand Development

Design Brief

My name is Gal and I am launching an online EdTech platform and need an MVP brand development on a pretty aggressive timeline. Please see the requested deliverables below!

Brand strategy

Purposing (What, How Why), Beliefs of the platform, Values & Attributes, Tonal drivers.

Deliverable:

A “brand map” on a page.

Design

Brand concepts - the logo, lock-up, color, font, imagery, and general design exploration to provide a clear sense of the proposed brand style.

Deliverables:

Logo (logotype and mark)

Color palette

Social media avatars & cover photos

Fonts

Brand guide to ensure that the brand assets are used and applied correctly and consistently across all touchpoints.

Deliverables:

Brand map

Logo rules (minimum size, clear space, reversal rules, color rules)

Color palette with PMS, CMYK, RGB, and HEX color codes

Fonts

Design application examples

Application

Website homepage design based on the assets from the deliverables above.

Deliverables:

Desktop and mobile designs of the website landing page. Deliverable in Figma is great.

Website asset handoff of individual elements (e.g. graphics, imagery, patterns, etc.)

Marketing Campaign 1

Concept and digital assets for the first go-to-market ad campaign to target both educators and parents to onboard users. Includes email assets, short animations for targeted Facebook and Instagram ads, etc.

Deliverables: