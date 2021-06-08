EdTech MVP Brand Development
My name is Gal and I am launching an online EdTech platform and need an MVP brand development on a pretty aggressive timeline. Please see the requested deliverables below!
Brand strategy
Purposing (What, How Why), Beliefs of the platform, Values & Attributes, Tonal drivers.
Deliverable:
A “brand map” on a page.
Design
Brand concepts - the logo, lock-up, color, font, imagery, and general design exploration to provide a clear sense of the proposed brand style.
Deliverables:
- Logo (logotype and mark)
- Color palette
- Social media avatars & cover photos
- Fonts
Brand guide to ensure that the brand assets are used and applied correctly and consistently across all touchpoints.
Deliverables:
- Brand map
- Logo rules (minimum size, clear space, reversal rules, color rules)
- Color palette with PMS, CMYK, RGB, and HEX color codes
- Fonts
- Design application examples
Application
Website homepage design based on the assets from the deliverables above.
Deliverables:
- Desktop and mobile designs of the website landing page. Deliverable in Figma is great.
- Website asset handoff of individual elements (e.g. graphics, imagery, patterns, etc.)
Marketing Campaign 1
Concept and digital assets for the first go-to-market ad campaign to target both educators and parents to onboard users. Includes email assets, short animations for targeted Facebook and Instagram ads, etc.
Deliverables:
- Digital advertising assets in the form of images and animations.