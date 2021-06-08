Back
Design Brief

EdTech MVP Brand Development

My name is Gal and I am launching an online EdTech platform and need an MVP brand development on a pretty aggressive timeline. Please see the requested deliverables below!

Brand strategy

Purposing (What, How Why), Beliefs of the platform, Values & Attributes, Tonal drivers.

Deliverable:

A “brand map” on a page.

Design

Brand concepts - the logo, lock-up, color, font, imagery, and general design exploration to provide a clear sense of the proposed brand style.

Deliverables:

  • Logo (logotype and mark)
  • Color palette
  • Social media avatars & cover photos
  • Fonts

Brand guide to ensure that the brand assets are used and applied correctly and consistently across all touchpoints.

Deliverables:

  • Brand map
  • Logo rules (minimum size, clear space, reversal rules, color rules)
  • Color palette with PMS, CMYK, RGB, and HEX color codes
  • Fonts
  • Design application examples

Application

Website homepage design based on the assets from the deliverables above.

Deliverables:

  • Desktop and mobile designs of the website landing page. Deliverable in Figma is great.
  • Website asset handoff of individual elements (e.g. graphics, imagery, patterns, etc.)

Marketing Campaign 1

Concept and digital assets for the first go-to-market ad campaign to target both educators and parents to onboard users. Includes email assets, short animations for targeted Facebook and Instagram ads, etc.

Deliverables:

  • Digital advertising assets in the form of images and animations.
