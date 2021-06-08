Design for Ticketing web+app

Design Brief

We are looking for a creative designer for our website and application: Box Ticket.

Box Ticket is a ticking system for entertainment events, concerts, sports, kids, etc.

We need to do web and mobile (IOS, android) design for our ticketing company.

We have two main users:

Guest (Access to the main website and mobile app to explore events, buy tickets, check history, etc.). Event Manager (Create events and have access to dashboard).

The main website page will present the current events and will have:

A sliding bar that shows the trending advertised events.

The rest of the main page will have the rest of the event and the user can group them based on: “near me”, social, music, sport, and other categories.

After the registration and logging in, the system should have two different views, one for the Guest user and one for the Event Manager:

The main web, mobile applications for viewing events, buy tickets, etc. it should contain the following:

Preview events in sections. Preview tickets for each event. Select ticket type, and count, then make payment.

The dashboard of the system for the Event Manager.

Home page for the dashboard that shows events statistics etc. Create an events page. Delete, and modify the event page

The design should be modern, simple, cine and clean. More information will be explained in a meeting to give our needs clearly.