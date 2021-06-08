Back
Design Brief

T-Shirt Designs - Father's Day

Hello there,

Hope this finds you well.

We are an e-commerce store, and at this stage, we are looking for designers to create some designs for us related to Father's Day.

  • We need around 4 Designs
  • Black/White T-Shirts

Only candidates with portfolios will be contacted.

We will pick the designers after 2-3 days.

Our budget is 100 Dollars.

Please make note that this will be a long-term relationship.

So, the next projects will go higher and higher every time.

INSPIRATION:

Thanks

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 08, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
