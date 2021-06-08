Design Brief
T-Shirt Designs - Father's Day
Hello there,
Hope this finds you well.
We are an e-commerce store, and at this stage, we are looking for designers to create some designs for us related to Father's Day.
- We need around 4 Designs
- Black/White T-Shirts
Only candidates with portfolios will be contacted.
We will pick the designers after 2-3 days.
Our budget is 100 Dollars.
Please make note that this will be a long-term relationship.
So, the next projects will go higher and higher every time.
INSPIRATION:
Thanks