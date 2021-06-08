Back
Design Brief

Credit and Debit Card webpage

Hello, we are a new bank looking to design our website. Right now we need a landing page until we are ready to launch. We currently using the WordPress system and would like to use it so that we may adjust when needed. We estimate we will need 6-8 pages. This is a short-term contract but will have more work after. Later we will also like to release an app. I will provide a link to a sample of what style we are going for.


  1. https://www.behance.net/gallery/120245985/Zepay
  2. https://www.behance.net/gallery/113178005/cards-for-every-one?tracking_source=project_owner_other_projects

Please message with any questions looking to becoming ASAP

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 08, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
