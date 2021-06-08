Ebook Redesign + Illustrations Project

Design Brief

Each year, Hotel Tech Report puts out an annual 25-page buyer guide for each of the core categories of hotel software ranging from revenue management systems to guest messaging to hotel CRMs that serve as a primer for our audience of 140k+ monthly hoteliers looking to find the best tech tools to run and grow their businesses.

In past years we have designed these guides in a house in Sketch but this year we are looking to elevate the ebook with a full redesign to create a more professional and high-quality template with custom illustrations.

Here are a few links with more info:

Buyer’s Guide marketing site: https://partners.hoteltechreport.com/buyers-guides/

Buyer’s Guide Library: https://hoteltechreport.com/buyers-guides

Example Buyer’s Guide: https://docsend.com/view/28j6u6t

If this project sounds of interest, please reply with a high-level price range estimate as well as your general availability/timeline to make sure we're in the same ballpark and I can send along a more detailed project brief.