Design Brief

Mobile App like 1XBET Wrestling

Inspired by the digital company 1XBET to help Senegalese wrestling through this dark period, I want to create an application that will take into account all the details for wrestling:

Winner, draw, no verdict, abandonment, referee's decision, duration, the way KO, tiaxabal, téx, noju, 4appuis mbote, simepi, wéyelé, warning, ardo, victory in half-time, weure ndombo, plaké... (KO, tiaxabal, téx, noju, 4appuis mbote, simepi, wéyelé, warning, ardo) = Techniques

All these details will allow users to benefit from the various rates offered by the landlord.

This will be an application like 1XBET

