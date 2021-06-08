Product Designer - Remote Job

Design Brief

Hello, we're searching for a product designer to join our team (40 percent UX and 60 percent UI). We're a micro-mobility startup that's now concentrating on e-scooters. We're searching for someone to join us on a contractual basis for several months, with the possibility of an extension. We are rapidly expanding and now operate in five countries.

Everything is done in Figma, and we're creating incredible goods from the ground up.

The role is 100% remote, a potential candidate will ideally be located in Europe, but candidates from other regions are welcome as well.

Rate: up to $360 or €300 per day.

About the candidate: At least 2 years of work experience, ideally has experience with a product company.

Please send me a private message to let me know if you're interested.

NO AGENCIES. NO RECRUITERS.