Logo design for Craft Beer Tour operator

Design Brief

We are after a logo. We are a small tour company that operates craft beer tours in an iconic surf region in Australia. We focus on supporting local producers with tours to independent craft brewers, distillers, and wineries. Our tours are premium, with a focus on small intimate groups with knowledgeable and fun guides. We require a strong and modern logo that incorporates our coastal influences, and that appeals to our younger demographic. Logo to be applied to apparel, web, and social media. We have collected design references and are after a quick turnaround.