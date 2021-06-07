ecommerce website template for Shopify

Design Brief

I need to create a Shopify website template from webflow for a boutique dog accessory shop.

I'm after a web designer, experienced in Webflow, with experience creating a Shopify template from a webflow site. I'm happy to have Udesly.com used to transfer the template.

I am after a web designer with a good eye for design plus the technical skill mentioned above.

I have already created a few pages in Webflow that show the basic style, brand, colors, and general UX. But my expertise in web flow is limited, and I need someone to take the style and develop the rest of the site, the responsive version, and then take care of transferring it to Shopify.

The concept site is here: https://puchi-shopify-template-2.webflow.io/

Note that it should be viewed on a desktop browser, I haven't designed for the breakpoints.

The site has been adapted from the Udesly template 'Food.

The current site utilizes Shopify, where all product info is currently sitting. The current site is www.puchi.co.nz

I will provide the content (images, text)

I would like the existing shopify content (images, pricing, descriptions, etc) to populate the new template when we bring it in. Ideally, I would like to avoid having to manually transfer all product info.

I would also like some guidance about how the site can be updated in the future. e.g. If we want to change homepage banners, add a new page, etc.