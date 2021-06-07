Social Media Ads for Gaming Company
Metafy is a platform enabling people to play with and learn from the greatest minds in gaming.
We'd love to see how you'd approach the creative around a project for use on social (Your choice... Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, etc.)
For this project, we'd love to see two advertisements created.
- A general video and image ad for Metafy, with a humorous spin to it
Specifications: Still sized 1080x1080 and 1080x1350 Video sized 1080x1080 and 1080x1350 less than 30 seconds.
Here is the link to the google drive containing our logos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mNsAEWpfZAv7ttxQWoYBM0y54N33bu5K?usp=sharing