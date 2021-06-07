8 Simple Abstract Animations

Design Brief

We are launching a marketing campaign to promote our agency launch. The campaign is called "Don't hire us" and is intended to showcase everything we are NOT compared to larger agencies.

Our team will be building a long-form website page that will feature 8 key points, with a few sentence descriptions underneath each point. Below are two of them to give you an idea:

We haven’t won any awards.

We won’t impress you with our titles.

For this, we are hoping to have a simple, abstract animation created for each of the 8 key points. These should not be literal (i.e. no people), but rather abstract to reinforce each point.

This project is only for the motion graphics and will kick off as soon as June 14th.

If you think you are a great fit, please let me know!