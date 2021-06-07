Mobile Site Design (App-like)

Design Brief

Hello, we are in need of a web designer and/or mobile app designer to put together our initial prototype for a website that hosts content related to sports gambling.

First step is creating some mockups of the website for some materials we are preparing for investors. We are focusing on mobile design for both the mockups and the prototype, as 80% of our traffic will be mobile.

We have experience in Figma so that is ideal but OK if you are just creating psd files for the initial design mockups.