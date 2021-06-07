Logo Design

Design Brief

I am looking to create a logo for my company, "Aerial Drone Pros".

I am a fan of minimalistic design. Specifically, I like Jack Butcher's work a lot (not related to logos). However, I would like to keep the logo monochrome, white, gray, silver, black. some combination.

Also, I don't want it to look like a drone. I know it's a tough ask, but I'm looking for a cool representation of an aerial/sky/3d object. Something that isn't a drone but gives of the aerial vibe.

Just looking for 1 png or jpg file. If I like it a lot, there could be a lot more design work to come. I'm currently building my site on web-flow, so bonus points if you have designed on web flow.

I like these designs:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15410612-AERIALTACTICS

https://dribbble.com/shots/6682395-SKY-IS-THE-LIMIT-KID

https://dribbble.com/shots/14095445-dark-sky

https://dribbble.com/shots/14573305-Wave

https://dribbble.com/shots/15157815-Sundown