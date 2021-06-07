Parcel Perform - Digital Designer

Design Brief

Do you fancy visual communication and building graphic designs to enhance the global SaaS brand and products?

WE NEED YOU ON OUR TEAM!

As a Digital Designer of the team, your mission is to translate concepts into compelling graphics and help teams across the organization build our design collateral. In detail, you will collaborate with the Product team and Tech team to help conceptualize and produce convincing user flows, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences. You will work with the Marketing team and HR team to help implement brand standards and produce engaging branding materials for both external and internal use. Furthermore, you will help us find new ways to effectively communicate the brand mission and values.

WHAT YOU SHOULD BRING ALONG!

We want to build an outstanding product that we can be proud of. You need to feel the same way about your work and bring along the following things:

• 2 years or more experience in working in graphical and product design or relevant

• BA/BS degree in Design (e.g. graphic, interaction, visual communications, product, industrial), or a related field or equivalent practical experience

• Highly skilled in Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, Keynote, and other design tools

• An excellent communicator and collaborator. You love partnering with other designers as well as different people across functions

• Work on multiple projects at one time, using strong organizational skills to manage time and expectations appropriately

• Eye for detail, strong planning, and organizational skills

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with quick iterations and delivery cycles and stay up to date with best practices and rapidly changing technologies

• Willing to own and drive the projects independently and keep stakeholders informed of developments.

WHAT YOU WILL RECEIVE IN RETURN!

• We offer a fair and competitive compensation package, and we have a preference for internal promotions whenever opportunities come.

• Having presences in Singapore, Vietnam, and Europe, our team is international and highly motivated.

• Through 1-1 catchups, we continuously work with you on your strengths and weaknesses across many important dimensions and look at ways for you to address them and further your development.

• Located in a quiet area with little traffic, full of natural light and within walking distance to many convenient facilities, our office in Ho Chi Minh City makes work-life integration to the fullest.

• Our working environment is open and our working hours are flexible. Work From Home is available by request and the leave plan is unlimited.

• And all the usual perks you’d expect from a fast-growing company like free lunch, free fruit, snacks, extra insurance and health care, team bonding events, various training programs, and more.

WHO ARE WE AT PARCEL PERFORM!

Parcel Perform is the leading carrier-independent delivery experience platform for e-commerce merchants and their customers. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform integrates with 700+ carriers worldwide and helps merchants to improve their delivery experience while developing efficient supply chains.

Our motto: “With hustle and heart, everything is possible.”

Website: https://www.parcelperform.com/

HOW TO APPLY!

Join us, if you have the same passion if you want to continuously learn and change the way e-commerce logistics is built. Tell us why you would be the perfect candidate for this role and how you will help us in our pursuit of becoming the world’s best e-commerce logistics management platform.

Kindly submit your CV and your Portfolio.