Redesign my tool website

Design Brief

This is a tool website that I currently have developed the main feature and the fundamental looks of it. The feature of the tool is pretty much done but it is pretty ugly.

The tool only has 1 page and I'm looking for someone who knows UI/UX design with Figma or XD to redesign it.

Information about the website are as follows:

1. Overview

Link website: https://mapscraping.com/

Link demo: https://www.loom.com/share/4fbba8c007014bf0940b1d0d43f33b3f \

Map Scraping is a website tool to improve the search feature from Google Map. The users can enter the keyword, choose a location, radius, the tool will search and return a table of results and display the results on the map. The result can include name, address, phone, rating, URL. The user can export, download the result in .csv, .json format. This tool is very useful for salesmen or users who want to quickly find and extract leads from Google Map.

2. How to use

Step 1: The user can choose a location and radius by interacting on the map

Step 2: Enter the search keyword

Step 3: Enter the limit for the results between 0-100. (This is because Google Map doesn’t provide the total results of a query, so we have to limit it)

Step 4: Click on “Search for leads” and wait for 10-15s

Step 5: The results will appear in the table

Step 6: This tool can only search for a maximum of 100 items at a time. If there are still more items, the tool will show the “Fetch more results” button, clicking on it will continue to search the next 100 items.

3. Requirements

Please redesign this website. This is a tool so it’s best to specialize in User Experience.

Please design the footer of the website. Footer can include Social links, about, policy, terms, FAQs, how to use, email subscription, ...

The designer can use any primary color, as long as it is good

Need to have some space on the right to show ads. Please mock an ad on that area

We need more content for SEO on the page like FAQs, description,

4. Questions. Please answer your bid

Do you know any other tool or website that has the same concept of design?

How are you going to improve the design of this tool?

Can you think of any features that this tool is missing?



