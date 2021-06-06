Back
Design Brief

Canned Margarita

Hi there! We need someone who can help us create a visual brand identity or packaging (1st Phase).

· Core Logo Mark / Wordmark

· Secondary Mark

· Supporting Graphic Elements

· Typefaces — Primary / Secondary · Color Palette

The objective is to design a system that will scale as more products are added to the family and isolated to a single product.

To create a modular packaging design system that will complement the core visual branding. The system will be flexible enough to accommodate scaling the product line over time but we will start with signature cocktail 777 Margarita as a proof of concept.

Starting product 100ml Can Margarita in 4/8 pack then followed by two other classics. 

Reference points 

777 restaurant Dublin 

https://dribbble.com/shots/5365901-Golden-Rule-Margarita



Open - 25 days left
Jun 06, 2021
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
$1K - $10K
