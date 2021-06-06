Landing Page Design with Speed

Design Brief

We have designed the UI UX of our App in Figma and now looking for an excellent UI UX designer to create the full UI UX Figma for our website.

The design elements and UI UX design for the website will be modeled off the Figma in the app. We will give you the full Figma of the App.

The concept of our business is similar to Cameo dot com, where we are offering video shout-outs from celebrities.

We anticipate you will need to create approximately 80 pages in Figma. Our Figma for the app is +100 pages.

The website product in final Figma format needs to be completed by Friday 11 June. Your output is the Figma of the website. We will have daily check-ins to see your progress. This is a BIG project and an urgent one.

This is a 100% serious and urgent job and we are looking for a super qualified person with an excellent grasp of the full user experience (not just a graphic designer putting graphics and buttons on a page).



Share your experience with UI UX Share professional websites that you created the UI UX Share how you think you would improve the Cameo UI UX and our UI UX. Here is our figma of a few select pages here

Cover letters that do not answer these 3 questions will be automatically deleted.

