Design Brief

We are at Healthcare Software company. We use company and product logos but want to merge them or take the concept from both logos and come up with a new modern logo.

We need a unique logo design on medical cross concept.

www.adroitinfosystems.com has Adroit company Logo.

https://www.adroitinfosystems.com/eHospital/ has product plus logo.

The new logo should have (Logo) Adroit name on it.