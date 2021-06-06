Personal Portfolio Design
I am a design architect, and I am looking for a graphic designer to take my architecture design work and arrange, distribute, edit, and design a rebranding package that includes:
- Portfolio/resume booklet
- Identity colours and typography
- Brand identity elements
- Logo,
- Work background
- Business card
- Budget: 220 USD
- The Designer should use Adobe Indesign.
- The designer should provide all RAW Editable Files.
- Design style: Minimal, Line Art, Clean, Innovative, modern.
- Understanding architecture drawings is an advantage.
- The design will be on A3 paper size for one face dimension.
- 2 to 3 reviews
- The design should reflect my personality.
- Around 50 projects will be in this portfolio.
- I will provide the contents materials like images, PDF, and Text formats.
- You can present each project in 1 or 2 pages for a maximum.
- You can merge some projects into one page.
- Not necessary to contribute all the provided materials (you can select the rising images)
You can find some inspiring examples reflecting my thoughts below:
https://issuu.com/nicolaasvanorshoven/docs/prtfl_isuu_2_a955cae32f64cd
https://issuu.com/sarisartika/docs/portfolio
https://issuu.com/jodihampton/docs/portfolio
https://issuu.com/stefano.zugno/docs/portfolio_per_issuu.compressed__1_
https://issuu.com/octavtirziu2/docs/octav_tirziu_arhitect
https://issuu.com/shreyasharma1/docs/shreya_sharma_portfolio_2020