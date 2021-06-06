Personal Portfolio Design

Design Brief

I am a design architect, and I am looking for a graphic designer to take my architecture design work and arrange, distribute, edit, and design a rebranding package that includes:

Portfolio/resume booklet Identity colours and typography Brand identity elements Logo, Work background Business card





Budget: 220 USD

The Designer should use Adobe Indesign.

The designer should provide all RAW Editable Files.

Design style: Minimal, Line Art, Clean, Innovative, modern.

Understanding architecture drawings is an advantage.

The design will be on A3 paper size for one face dimension.

2 to 3 reviews

The design should reflect my personality.





Around 50 projects will be in this portfolio.

I will provide the contents materials like images, PDF, and Text formats.

You can present each project in 1 or 2 pages for a maximum.

You can merge some projects into one page.

Not necessary to contribute all the provided materials (you can select the rising images)





You can find some inspiring examples reflecting my thoughts below:

https://issuu.com/nicolaasvanorshoven/docs/prtfl_isuu_2_a955cae32f64cd

https://issuu.com/sarisartika/docs/portfolio

https://issuu.com/jodihampton/docs/portfolio

https://issuu.com/stefano.zugno/docs/portfolio_per_issuu.compressed__1_

https://issuu.com/octavtirziu2/docs/octav_tirziu_arhitect

https://issuu.com/shreyasharma1/docs/shreya_sharma_portfolio_2020