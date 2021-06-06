Back
Design Brief

Personal Portfolio Design

I am a design architect, and I am looking for a graphic designer to take my architecture design work and arrange, distribute, edit, and design a rebranding package that includes:

  1. Portfolio/resume booklet
  2. Identity colours and typography
  3. Brand identity elements
  4. Logo,
  5. Work background
  6. Business card


  • Budget: 220 USD
  • The Designer should use Adobe Indesign.
  • The designer should provide all RAW Editable Files.
  • Design style: Minimal, Line Art, Clean, Innovative, modern.
  • Understanding architecture drawings is an advantage.
  • The design will be on A3 paper size for one face dimension.
  • 2 to 3 reviews
  • The design should reflect my personality.


  • Around 50 projects will be in this portfolio.
  • I will provide the contents materials like images, PDF, and Text formats.
  • You can present each project in 1 or 2 pages for a maximum.
  • You can merge some projects into one page.
  • Not necessary to contribute all the provided materials (you can select the rising images)


You can find some inspiring examples reflecting my thoughts below:

https://issuu.com/nicolaasvanorshoven/docs/prtfl_isuu_2_a955cae32f64cd

https://issuu.com/sarisartika/docs/portfolio

https://issuu.com/jodihampton/docs/portfolio

https://issuu.com/stefano.zugno/docs/portfolio_per_issuu.compressed__1_

https://issuu.com/octavtirziu2/docs/octav_tirziu_arhitect

https://issuu.com/shreyasharma1/docs/shreya_sharma_portfolio_2020

