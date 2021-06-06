Business logo for a clothing brand

Design Brief

Mixed ethnicity haute couture clothing. I design and create magnificent one of a kind clothes out of natural fibres.

Each piece of clothing represents a physical and emotional journey that is a manifestation of my imagination and travels. My inspiration comes from exotic destinations and the endlessly magnificent natural world.

I have a Pintrest board with a small selection of photos that visually represent some aspects that relate to my business. I have a basic design idea but I am interested in any ideas that you may have.