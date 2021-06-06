Back
Design Brief

Business logo for a clothing brand

Mixed ethnicity haute couture clothing. I design and create magnificent one of a kind clothes out of natural fibres.

Each piece of clothing represents a physical and emotional journey that is a manifestation of my imagination and travels. My inspiration comes from exotic destinations and the endlessly magnificent natural world.

I have a Pintrest board with a small selection of photos that visually represent some aspects that relate to my business. I have a basic design idea but I am interested in any ideas that you may have.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Jun 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1622943540&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner