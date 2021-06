Design Brief

We are an NGO and dedicate 100% of our proceeds to plant native trees as a way to fight global warming and improve biodiversity. We are looking for a tshirt design inspired in “tech won’t save us” that says “trees will save us”. The design should feature the simbiosis of humans and trees, how we are only if there are trees. 100% of proceeds will go to plant trees. We are looking for a surprising, catchy design that attracts most tshirt lovers