Design Brief

Our startup needs a logo. We're a top-up, airtime, recharge online retail services startup.

We want a logo that's better looking, instantly recognized, easily memorized, attractive, and simple.

Here's our "coming soon" page:

https://www.cubason.co

We're designing our website using TailwindUI (tailwindui.com) so have it as a reference for your designs.

Here's a list of our direct competitors, but we want something better, so use them as an example of what we don't want.