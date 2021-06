Design Brief

The BRIEF

ROBUST is a Pet Care brand from India with 20+ years of experience. The products offered range from Pet Food to Pet Grooming and Accessories. We would like to Re-brand as the existing logo is 7 years old and is also cluttered. We are finding difficulty in using it on various things. Help us redesign it.

Feelings Associated with Brand: TRUST, SAFETY, QUALITY, and WARMTH.

Choose a Logo concept that you believe works best for us.