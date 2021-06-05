Back
Design Brief

UI Website & Training Material for SaaS

We are a SaaS startup www.hirebook.com, empowering teams for better communication and goal setting between employees and managers.

We are looking for a freelancer to support us on an ongoing basis with landing pages, websites, and training material design.

We have an existing design that you can see at hirebook.com, use Zeplin, Figma, Invision, and other tools in the design stack to collaborate with business teams.

We are looking for a fun individual who brings new ideas and loves working in a remote team.

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
Jun 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
