Design Brief
Motion Graphics Video for Youtube
Responsibilities:
- Design and create enticing motion graphics for video deliverables (corporate videos, eLearning, websites, marketing demos, etc.)
- Prepare design plan, concept and layout for motion graphic project.
- Create and deliver motion graphics in various media including web, mobile, etc.
- Work with art and creative teams to understand project scope and objectives.
- Assist in selecting audio, video, colors, animation, etc for graphic design.
- Edit raw video footage and add effects/elements to enhance motion graphics.
- Research and analyze best design techniques and solutions to create motion graphics.
Company: Fintech firm