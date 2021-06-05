Back
Design Brief

Motion Graphics Video for Youtube

Responsibilities:

  • Design and create enticing motion graphics for video deliverables (corporate videos, eLearning, websites, marketing demos, etc.)
  • Prepare design plan, concept and layout for motion graphic project.
  • Create and deliver motion graphics in various media including web, mobile, etc.
  • Work with art and creative teams to understand project scope and objectives.
  • Assist in selecting audio, video, colors, animation, etc for graphic design.
  • Edit raw video footage and add effects/elements to enhance motion graphics.
  • Research and analyze best design techniques and solutions to create motion graphics.

Company: Fintech firm

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
Jun 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
