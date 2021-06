Design Brief

We’re launching our new supplement brand for entrepreneurs and high-performers and plan to capture leads via a squeeze page and warm them towards our launch.

We’re looking for an Instapages / Leadpages designer to design an initial squeeze/landing page and can create slightly different versions to A/B test what’s working better.

Our budget is up to $150 for the initial work, and more work can be allocated once we see a good piece of work.