Logo / Branding for New Subsidiary

Design Brief

Our client is a Manhattan paint retailer that also has a window treatments business. We are introducing new branding for this window treatments business in order to increase brand awareness and reach.

Project 1

Create new branding with a hint to some of the client's existing branding for this effort. Deliverables will need to be used for digital as well as print and signage.

Project 2

Our client has some existing brand materials but they're ancient and not of sufficient quality for regular use. We are looking to do a light touch/refresh of their existing branding to introduce on the website and, gradually, in print and signage. They have some brand drift over the years, we may ask you to put some brand guidelines together as part of the deliverables (including colors, fonts, logo usage, etc). We're happy to work with the right person on these if documentation isn't your forte.

About You

You're North America-based and a native/fluent English speaker (sorry, we're not up for more timezone shifts and language barriers).

You're experienced and can work with New York client feedback (we may be midwest nice but they're in NYC).

You're a great communicator and able to present to the client as our contractor if needed (we'll try to avoid that if possible).

As part of being a great communicator, you're honest and communicative about progress and deadlines. Our client would really like to move on this right away. Backed up? If we love your book we won't care but TELL the US where you are at. Ghosting is not allowed.

Also as a great communicator, you can defend and explain your design decisions. We don't do crap work even if our clients ask us to, we don't want you to either. TELL the US where you're coming from, defend your design,

You've got a deep book for us to review and consider you and you'd be up for a quick phone call to see if you're a good fit for the project. We can't be any worse than an art director, trust us.

Timeline