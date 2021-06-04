Back
Design Brief

Project Designer/Cad Drafter

We are hiring for a Project Designer/CAD Drafter for a multidisciplinary engineering, planning, design, and consulting firm in the United States. If you are ready to create an impact in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, this could be a great opportunity for you!

JOB DESCRIPTION 

This position will involve fieldwork walking rooftop sites in the Denver market that have been identified for a new 5G site or upgrade of an existing one. These projects require the design of 5G antenna mounts to meet specific industry standards set by the client.

  • Responsible for converting concept site designs into working documents using AutoCAD and Civil 3D
  • Works closely with Project Managers and Civil Engineers on a daily basis
  • Reviews CAD drawings to ensure adherence to established specifications
  • Demonstrates ability to update and improve existing CAD standards
  • Performs non-routine and complex assignments from verbal instructions under minimal supervision
Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
#<User:0x00007f6940046630>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business