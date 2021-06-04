Design Brief

We are hiring for a Project Designer/CAD Drafter for a multidisciplinary engineering, planning, design, and consulting firm in the United States. If you are ready to create an impact in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, this could be a great opportunity for you!

JOB DESCRIPTION

This position will involve fieldwork walking rooftop sites in the Denver market that have been identified for a new 5G site or upgrade of an existing one. These projects require the design of 5G antenna mounts to meet specific industry standards set by the client.