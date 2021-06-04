UI/UX and interactions for web app

Design Brief

Looking for an experienced UI/UX designer. You will be working with a team of startup enthusiasts on this project. This contract includes multiple sub-projects. Must be experienced with Adobe XD, Figma/Zeplin/Alike. Please note we are creating a Rich Blockchain-based dynamic Web Application, not a static website/blog/etc.

Required Experience

UI, UX, interactivity design experience.

Graphics design experience.

Experience in making architectural recommendations(wireframes etc.)

The UX goal of our project is to make a loveable design with rich quality of graphics. To be the best fit for this project, you need:

Ability to communicate clearly

Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner

Knowledge of colors, templates, UI, UX, user-centric approach

Attention to details

Willingness to sign an NDA

If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experience.