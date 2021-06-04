UI/UX and interactions for web app
Looking for an experienced UI/UX designer. You will be working with a team of startup enthusiasts on this project. This contract includes multiple sub-projects. Must be experienced with Adobe XD, Figma/Zeplin/Alike. Please note we are creating a Rich Blockchain-based dynamic Web Application, not a static website/blog/etc.
Required Experience
- UI, UX, interactivity design experience.
- Graphics design experience.
- Experience in making architectural recommendations(wireframes etc.)
The UX goal of our project is to make a loveable design with rich quality of graphics. To be the best fit for this project, you need:
- Ability to communicate clearly
- Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner
- Knowledge of colors, templates, UI, UX, user-centric approach
- Attention to details
- Willingness to sign an NDA
If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experience.