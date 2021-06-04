Back
Design Brief

UI/UX and interactions for web app

Looking for an experienced UI/UX designer.  You will be working with a team of startup enthusiasts on this project. This contract includes multiple sub-projects. Must be experienced with Adobe XD, Figma/Zeplin/Alike. Please note we are creating a Rich Blockchain-based dynamic Web Application, not a static website/blog/etc.

Required Experience

  • UI, UX, interactivity design experience.
  • Graphics design experience.
  • Experience in making architectural recommendations(wireframes etc.)

The UX goal of our project is to make a loveable design with rich quality of graphics. To be the best fit for this project, you need:

  • Ability to communicate clearly
  • Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner
  • Knowledge of colors, templates, UI, UX, user-centric approach
  • Attention to details
  • Willingness to sign an NDA

If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experience.

Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
Jun 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
