Email Design System (Design + Build)

Design Brief

About you

You’re an independent, freelance digital designer with availability to tackle an Email Design System project starting in late June, or early July. You’ll be working with our distributed team, and have experience managing your own schedule and deadlines. When you take on a project, you commit to it.

Project Overview & Requirements

Redesign of 10-20+ core client email templates

UX/UI work within an existing design system to clean up inconsistencies

Fluent in Figma with working knowledge of best practices and techniques

Ability to join weekly internal meetings to review work

Ability to present and defend your work, and share the “why” behind the “what”

Working knowledge of best practices for modern email design + build

Willingness to sign an NDA

Bonus qualifications:

Functional knowledge of HTML/CSS for building modern email templates

Experience with email template implementation into either Eloqua or ActiveCampaign ESPs

About us

Houston is a small design agency with big projects. We’re in a growth spurt. We are nimble and passionate — and our work is shared and inspiring. We’re fully distributed, and our clients are US-based.

How to apply

To submit a proposal for this work, please send a CV, and link to your portfolio site. Include a short write-up about why this particular work is interesting to you. You will receive a response if we feel you are match. Thank you.