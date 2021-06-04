Email Design System (Design + Build)
About you
You’re an independent, freelance digital designer with availability to tackle an Email Design System project starting in late June, or early July. You’ll be working with our distributed team, and have experience managing your own schedule and deadlines. When you take on a project, you commit to it.
Project Overview & Requirements
- Redesign of 10-20+ core client email templates
- UX/UI work within an existing design system to clean up inconsistencies
- Fluent in Figma with working knowledge of best practices and techniques
- Ability to join weekly internal meetings to review work
- Ability to present and defend your work, and share the “why” behind the “what”
- Working knowledge of best practices for modern email design + build
- Willingness to sign an NDA
Bonus qualifications:
- Functional knowledge of HTML/CSS for building modern email templates
- Experience with email template implementation into either Eloqua or ActiveCampaign ESPs
About us
Houston is a small design agency with big projects. We’re in a growth spurt. We are nimble and passionate — and our work is shared and inspiring. We’re fully distributed, and our clients are US-based.
How to apply
To submit a proposal for this work, please send a CV, and link to your portfolio site. Include a short write-up about why this particular work is interesting to you. You will receive a response if we feel you are match. Thank you.