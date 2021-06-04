Design Brief
Fix Animations on our Website
Hello, We are looking for a talented and skilled designer capable of fixing an animation on our website. In the following links, you can see two shirts (second and third section), and we would like to have only one shirt, and when scrolling, the icons and text change.
- https://nanoleq.com/activity/run/
- https://nanoleq.com/activity/ski/
- https://nanoleq.com/activity/training/
- https://nanoleq.com/activity/bike/
FYI, the website is hosted on WordPress.
Please respond with your experience and example animations you have done.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!